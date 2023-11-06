A 72-year-old Oakville resident is dead following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dundas Street West and the Highway 403 exit ramp to Hamilton.

The crash happened on Monday at about 12:10 p.m.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said that a 17-year-old Mississauga resident driving a white Ford F150 pick-up truck entered into the intersection from the highway and collided with two vehicles travelling eastbound on Dundas Street.

Police said that initial information provided by witnesses indicated that traffic on Dundas Street had the right of way at the intersection controlled by traffic lights.

They said that the first vehicle struck was a Toyota Matrix driven by a 72-year-old Oakville resident. The second vehicle that was hit was a white VW Golf driven by a 62-year old Toronto resident.

The driver of the Toyota was fatally injured and was pronounced deceased at the scene, HRPS said, while the driver of the VW was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. No one else was in the eastbound vehicles.

The driver of the pick-up truck, along with a 15-year old passenger, also from Mississauga, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Halton Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Police said that they don’t believe that any of the involved drivers were under the influence of drugs or alcohol or that excessive speed was a contributing factor to the collision. They are, however, investigating if a “medical event” was a factor in this collision.

Roads in that immediate area were closed as police investigated.

Halton police are asking any witnesses who have not provided statements to them to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.