An off-duty York Regional Police officer is facing impaired driving charges after being found asleep in a parking lot in Markham early Wednesday morning.

Police said patrol officers located a man who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot near McCowan and Carlton roads just before 12:30 a.m.

Following an investigation, the man was identified as Const. Jaipal Randhawa. The 36-year-old, who has been a member of the force since 2017, has been charged with impaired operation and refusing to provide a breath sample.

Randhawa, who was last assigned to uniform patrol, is suspended with pay per the Ontario Police Services Act.

“As disheartening as this incident is to hear, I commend the officers who did their duty and reflected our true values as they investigated the situation,” said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween.

He added that his force has no tolerance for impaired driving and that his officers “are committed to keeping our roads safe, no matter who may be behind the wheel.”