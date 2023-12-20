Toronto police say an off-duty officer was injured trying to intervene in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store at Scarborough Town Centre on Wednesday.

Police received reports of a retail robbery at the mall located at Progress Avenue and Borough Drive mall shortly after 7 p.m.

Two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab items from the shop, police said.

When an off-duty officer and mall security guards intervened, police said the suspects pepper-sprayed them.

According to Toronto paramedics, they assessed three people at the scene and transported one of them to the hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the two male suspects fled in a small white sedan. Police describe the first suspect as having short hair and wearing a blue medical mask, black jacket and pants. The other suspect is believed to be in his early 20s, has a slim build, and was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes and orange gloves.

Police said they do not know how many products were stolen from the store.

The incident is the latest smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in the Greater Toronto Area.

Two weeks ago, four suspects robbed a Cartier store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre. One suspect allegedly used pepper spray in the store while two others smashed display cases with hammers and took a "large quantity" of jewelry.

Days later, a jewelry store at Bramalea City Centre in Brampton was targeted by robbers. Police said three suspects armed with hammers shattered display cases while a fourth suspect waited in a getaway vehicle. It was not the first time that the jewelry store was robbed.

A month earlier, robbers were captured on video that was later posted online smashing display cases and loading bags with stolen jewelry.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras