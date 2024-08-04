A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.

In a media scrum on Sunday, police say that the off-duty officer was in the King Street West and Bathurst Street area at around 11:30 p.m. when he recognized the accused. The officer then alerted on-duty officers, and approached the male suspect who proceeded to flee.

“A short foot chase ensued, during which the accused shot the off-duty officer in the leg. At the time, the accused was arrested,” Detective Stg. Brandon Price, Toronto Police Homicide and Missing Persons Unit, said. “The officer was transported to hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening. He has since been released, and is recovering at home.”

While Price says that there are not a lot of details at this point, as it is early on in the investigation, his understanding is that the off-duty officer did not engage with the suspect at first. Once recognizing him as a wanted individual, he contacted on-duty officers.

“There was no firing back from police,” Price said. “The individual was arrested largely without incident.”

The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Javell Jackson of Toronto. He faces attempted murder and firearm charges, on top of previous charges in 2022.

“The job of being a police officer in the City of Toronto is one where there can be the highest safety concerns, and we have to conduct ourselves as safely as possible,” Price said. “There are weapons on the streets, and we need to always be aware of that, and these officers did an amazing job taking a very dangerous individual off of our streets.”

In a post to X, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow offered her support, stating that she wishes the officer “a quick recovery from their injuries and offer my full support. Violence is never acceptable.”