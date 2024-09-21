Officer injured while pursuing robbery suspect to tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station
The platform at Bloor-Yonge Station is pictured.
Published Saturday, September 21, 2024 9:31AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2024 9:32AM EDT
Toronto police say an officer was injured after police pursued a robbery suspect onto the tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station late last night.
Police said a person was waiting on the platform for the subway just after 1 a.m. when they were robbed.
Officers were called and pursued a suspect to track level.
In apprehending the suspect, one of the officers was injured at track level in the station, police said.
The officer’s injuries are not serious or life-threatening, police said.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on the tracks and police said a gun was also recovered.
It’s not clear what was allegedly taken in the robbery.