

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 17-year-old driver is facing charges after a car was clocked at nearly 127 kilometres per hour in a 40 kilometre per hour zone in Markham.

York Regional Police said the vehicle was spotted speeding in the area of Rodick and Calvert roads at around 10:30 a.m. on April 19 by an officer who was doing a presentation on speed enforcement for students at a nearby school.

Another officer on patrol a short distance away also spotted the vehicle and stopped it.

Police said the driver, a Markham teen who only holds a G2 licence, was charged with stunt driving and speeding. His vehicle was also impounded for seven days and his licence suspended.