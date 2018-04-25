Officer teaching students about speeding clocks Markham teen at 87 km/h over speed limit
A York Regional Police badge in seen in this file photo. (Mathew Reid/CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 3:08PM EDT
A 17-year-old driver is facing charges after a car was clocked at nearly 127 kilometres per hour in a 40 kilometre per hour zone in Markham.
York Regional Police said the vehicle was spotted speeding in the area of Rodick and Calvert roads at around 10:30 a.m. on April 19 by an officer who was doing a presentation on speed enforcement for students at a nearby school.
Another officer on patrol a short distance away also spotted the vehicle and stopped it.
Police said the driver, a Markham teen who only holds a G2 licence, was charged with stunt driving and speeding. His vehicle was also impounded for seven days and his licence suspended.