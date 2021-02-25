Variants of concern will likely make up 40 per cent of all new COVID-19 infections in Ontario by the second week of March and future case growth will largely depend on how well we can control their spread, new modelling suggests.

The modelling, which was released by Ontario’s science table on Thursday afternoon, paints a slightly more optimistic picture than projections released two weeks ago which warned that we could see 5,000 to 6,000 daily cases by the end of March in “the most likely scenario.”

The latest modelling says that cases, hospitalizations and ICU stays “will likely soon increase” as the new variants spread, particularly the more infectious B.1.1.7 strain.

But it says that Ontario will only see 4,000 cases a day by the end of March in a worst-case scenario and about 2,500 cases a day in the more likely scenario. In a scenario in which the variants of concern spread at a lower rate than expected cases could continue to decline and go down to about 500 a day by the end of March.

“The best analogy is a minefield,” Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, who is the co-chair of Ontario’s science table, said during a news conference at Queen’s Park. “Case numbers are down and the extended stay at home order in the GTA has been a powerful protection against more rapid growth but the worst dangers are immediately in front of us. Case rates are already rising in some of the public health units again and the new variants of the virus are another serious hazard ahead of us. In the United Kingdom cases tripled in a month before a much more serious lockdown brought them back under control. A big jump in mobility or a big increase in gatherings will create the same kind of dangers for us.”

There have only been 462 fully confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in Ontario so far, though more than a thousand samples have screened positive for variants of concerns and officials said Monday that 14.3 per cent of all positives detected in Ontario last week appear to be mutations.

The modelling points out that the weekly growth in new variant cases in Ontario has been roughly on par with that of other countries, including the United Kingdom, where the B.1.1.7 mutation drove an exponential increase in cases.

Troublingly, it also reveals that decreases in hospitalization rates and ICU admissions have “started to level off” after being on the in decline for weeks.

It says that in a worst case scenario, the number of COVID patients in the ICU could soon begin to rise from where it stands today – 283 – and hit 350 by the end of March, placing significant strain on hospitals once again. In the two other scenarios, ICU admissions will continue to decline but will still hover around 150 by the end of March, which is the line at which hospitals in some hard-hit areas had to begin cancelling elective care.

Cases have been on the rise over last two weeks

Ontario’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases peaked at 3,555 on Jan. 11 but had been on a steady decline until recently.

Over the last 14 days, cases have risen by an average of 1.26 per cent each day and the seven-day rolling average now stands at 1,098, up from 1,016 at this point last week.

There is some good news, as the modelling reveals that both cases and deaths in long-term care homes have declined “sharply” following the completion of vaccinations in the sector.

It says that while 42 homes still have active outbreaks, there have only been 20 resident deaths reported over the last seven days.

“The next few weeks are critical to understanding the impact of the variants. There is a period of remaining risk before the pandemic likely recedes in the summer,” the modelling warns.