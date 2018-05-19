

BRANDON, Man. -- City officials in Brandon, Manitoba, are warning people to stay clear of multiple fires in the city's downtown.

The city says on its social media accounts that officials with the fire department have confirmed embers from multiple downtown fires are drifting “a significant distance” and are creating the potential for additional fires.

Premier Brian Pallister has tweeted that he is watching with “deep concern as a massive fire devours downtown Brandon landmarks.”

A photo Pallister attached to his tweet appears to show a building fully engulfed in flames.

Allison Collins, a spokeswoman for the city, said in an email that three structures were involved - an office supply store, an apartment complex and a beer store.

The city is specifically asking people to stay away from Pacific and Rosser Avenues.