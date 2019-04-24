

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a deadly fire in Parkdale late Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at around 8:30 p.m. at a three-storey rooming house in the area of Marion Street and Roncesvalles Avenue.

A man, who was passing the area on a streetcar, spotted smoke and flames coming from the basement of the residence and reportedly got off to warn residents inside the home.

When fire crews arrived on scene, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said crews immediately entered the house to search for occupants and suppress the fire.

One male was found in the basement suffering from very serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not yet released the name or age of the victim.

The Good Samaritan who went inside the home to warn tenants suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Approximately 12 people reside in the home, which is divided into 11 units.

A TTC bus was brought in to shelter those who escaped the blaze and the city has arranged temporary accommodations for the displaced occupants.

Investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto Fire Services, as well as the Toronto Police Service’s forensic unit, were on scene Wednesday morning.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire was accidental.

"We are going to have to get an engineer on site here," OFM investigators Chris Ter Stege said at the scene early Wednesday morning. "They are going to have examine all of the electrical circuits and components that are within the area."

-With files from CP24's Cam Woolley