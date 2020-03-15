

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says it is shutting down all of its casinos in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We expect the closure to be complete within approximately 24 hours," OLG said in a statement.

"This action is consistent with the recommendations of the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health related to new precautionary measures for COVID-19"

The crown agency said they will advise when the casinos will reopen.

Ontario casinos join the growing list of institutions to close down in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Public health officials have been advising the immediate suspension of large events and public gatherings.

[Click here to see a list of what's closed and cancelled due to COVID-19]

The move comes after the biggest single-day jump of COVID-19 cases was recorded on Sunday. Officials confirmed 39 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number in the province to 142 with five recoveries.

The jump comes after officials confirmed 24 new cases in the province on Saturday and 19 on Friday.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in the country.