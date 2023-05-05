A new poll from Mainstreet Research shows Olivia Chow leading the way by more than 10 per cent.

According to the pollster’s survey of 1,056 people, Chow holds 22 per cent of the vote, followed by Ana Bailao and Josh Matlow at 11 per cent each.

Crucially, 30 per cent of polled respondents are still undecided on how they’ll vote on Election Day.

Amongst decided voters, Chow holds 31 per cent of the vote, with Bailao at 17 per cent and Matlow at 15 per cent.

56 per cent of all respondents said they feel Toronto is going in the “wrong direction” in the lead-up to the mayoral election, and 66 per cent said they feel the city needs “large, systemic changes.”

The by-election for mayor will take place on June 26.