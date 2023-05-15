One child, two adults injured in head-on collision in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Share:
Published Monday, May 15, 2023 10:14PM EDT
One child and two adults have been injured and taken to hospital following a head-on crash in North York on Monday night, according to Toronto police.
It happened in the area of Bathurst Street and Fisherville Road, just south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 7:40 p.m.
Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision that had left one of the vehicles on fire.
One adult was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, EMS told CP24.
A second adult and a child were transported to a local hospital, both with minor injuries, according to EMS.
Bathurst Street remains closed in both directions at Fisherville Road while police investigate the cause of the collision.