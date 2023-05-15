One child and two adults have been injured and taken to hospital following a head-on crash in North York on Monday night, according to Toronto police.

It happened in the area of Bathurst Street and Fisherville Road, just south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 7:40 p.m.

Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision that had left one of the vehicles on fire.

One adult was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, EMS told CP24.

A second adult and a child were transported to a local hospital, both with minor injuries, according to EMS.

Bathurst Street remains closed in both directions at Fisherville Road while police investigate the cause of the collision.