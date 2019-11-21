

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stoney Creek on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Upper Centennial Parkway and Highland Road East just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Hamilton police said a victim was taken to hospital, where the person were later pronounced dead.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have closed the road for investigation.