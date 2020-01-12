

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after they were pulled out of a burning house in Oakville on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Princess Anne Crescent, near Kerr Street and Speers Drive,at around 8:35 p.m. after neighbours saw smoke billowing out a residence.

When firefighters arrived, they located a working fire on a second-floor bedroom, Deputy Fire Chief Andy Glynn told reporters at the scene.

The fire was quickly knocked down, he said.

Following a search of the residence, two occupants were located and removed from the home. Both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The man later died in hospital, police said. The woman remains in hospital.

Glynn said they are trying to locate two other occupants who were at the home at some point.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.