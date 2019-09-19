

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is dead and another has been seriously injured after two separate shooting in Regent Park and Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called shortly before 10:00 p.m. in the area of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has been called.

Road closures are in effect for police investigation.

Officers were also called shortly before 10:00 p.m. in the area of Sumach and Dundas Streets.

Toronto paramedics said a man has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are reports of a car leaving the scene at high speed.