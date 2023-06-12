A double shooting in Aurora, Ont. Monday has left one person dead and another injured.

Police said officers are at the scene on Stubbs Lane, near Leslie and Wellington streets.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries police said.

No suspect information has been released.

There is a large police presence in the area as an investigation gets underway.

— York Regional Police (@YRP) June 12, 2023

