A man is dead and another is in hospital after two speeding vehicles collided in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive just after 4:30 a.m. for a crash.

Toronto police said a silver Ford Escape SUV and a black Ford F150 pickup truck were allegedly driving at a high rate of speed westbound on Dundas Street when they lost control and struck “fixed objects” on the road.

As a result, the pickup truck rolled over before coming to a stop on the road while the SUV crashed into a backyard and smashed into a tree.

The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Meanwhile, a passenger in the pickup was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the pickup truck driver, 37-year-old Christian Salazar, was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court in May.

Police continue to ask residents, businesses, drivers, and anyone with information, including security or dashcam footage of the incident, to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) at www.222tips.com.