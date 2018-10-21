

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say one person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton early this morning.

The collision occurred near Castlemore Road and Highway 50.

Police say the driver of one vehicle was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment and the driver of the second vehicle involved in crash fled the scene.

The age and gender of the victim killed in the crash has not yet been released but police say they were a passenger in the vehicle that remained at the scene.