One dead in Weston shooting: police
Published Monday, September 30, 2024 7:59AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2024 8:08AM EDT
One person is dead following a shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood Monday morning.
Police said emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. after one person was found with a gunshot wound.
The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit is investigating. No suspect description has been released.
Police have not identified the victim.