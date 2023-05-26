One woman is dead and another is injured following a serious overnight collision in Brampton.

Police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Sandalwood Parkway East and Bramalea Road. Two vehicles were involved, police say, a minivan and a Jeep. Police believe the van hit the Jeep and caused it to roll over.

Police said the woman in the Jeep was pronounced dead on scene. The other woman was transported to local hospital in stable condition.

No further victim information is available at this time.