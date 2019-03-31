One dead, six injured in Mississauga collision
The wreckage of a fatal collision is pictured on Highway 403 near Winston Churchill Boulevard Sunday March 31, 2019. (David Ritchie /CP24)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 7:27AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 31, 2019 7:38AM EDT
One person is dead and five others have been taken to hospital following a collision on Highway 403, near Winston Churchill Boulevard, Peel Regional Paramedic Services says.
A seventh person was injured, but was not transported to hospital. All westbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed between Erin Mills Parkway and Highway 407 as police investigate.
More to come...