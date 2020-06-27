

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One man is dead and three other people have been taken to hospital with unspecified injuries after an early-morning collision in Ajax.

It happened in the intersection of Williamson Drive and Westney Road.

Police say that a lone female driver was in one of the vehicles and that the other vehicle was carrying four males.

The deceased was taken to hospital along with the other victims but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear at this point.

The Durham Regional Police Major Collision Bureau will be conducting a full investigation at the scene.