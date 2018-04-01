

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person is dead and three others are hurt after five cars collided on a stretch of road in rural Richmond Hill on Sunday night.

ORNGE Air Ambulance says it was called to the area of Bridgewater Drive and Stouffville Road, west of Highway 404, at about 6 p.m. for a report of a multi-car crash.

They were later cancelled from the call but said one occupant of a vehicle was ejected out of a car.

York Regional Police said three people were taken to hospital from the scene and one other person was pronounced dead.

Azhar Malik said his father was driving a vehicle involved in the collision.

“He was like there was an oncoming vehicle, a Lamborghini. He saw the vehicle coming towards him so he tried to swerve around it.”

Malik said his dad tried to avoid the Lamborghini but failed.

“Once he tried swerving around that vehicle the Lamborghini still hit him. His vehicle basically hit the guardrail first and then hit another vehicle.”

He said his father is in stable condition, but is suffering some serious back pain.

An image tweeted from the scene by a bystander showed a blue sports car badly damaged and pressed up against a metal barrier on the shoulder.

More to come.