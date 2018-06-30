

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person is dead and two others remain in hospital after gunfire erupted in broad daylight on one of the busiest streets in the city Saturday evening.

Multiple shots were heard in the area of Queen Street West and Peter Street, in the city’s Entertainment District, shortly before 8 p.m.

Graphic images posted to social media showed a young man lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood after shots rang out.

Three people were subsequently rushed to a trauma centre, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said two males – one in his 20s and another of uncertain age – were taken to hospital with critical injuries, while a woman believed to be in her 30s was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the male victims later died of his injuries in hospital, police said later Saturday.

Police said the suspects may have fled in a black SUV or a white car.

The daylight shooting happened on the first day of the long weekend, as Queen Street West was jammed with pedestrians out enjoying the hot weather.

“It was terrifying. I was scared. I had two panic attacks. Even now I’m shaking,” said one woman who witnessed the shooting.

The woman said she saw a man in a white sweater get shot before a streetcar driver yelled at people to hit the ground.

She said some people hit the ground while others started fleeing.

“They (bystanders) were running because they didn’t really know where the shots were coming from,” another woman said.

She said she was crying and shaking in the aftermath of the violent incident.

“This is Canada Day weekend. Why are people doing this – I don‘t understand,” she said.