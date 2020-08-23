One dead, two injured after two-vehicle crash in Vaughan
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Vaughan.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 23, 2020 3:17PM EDT
One person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road just after 12 p.m. for reports of a crash.
York paramedics said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. A second person was transported to a trauma centre, and another was taken to a local hospital.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours, police said.
More to come.