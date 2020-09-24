

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is dead, and two others have been injured after two separate shootings in North York Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of a man shot in the area of Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive, west of Jane Street, shortly after 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located two victims, including one without vital signs.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead n the scene, police said.

One of the victims, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time, but police said a silver vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers were called to another shooting about two kilometres away near Futura Drive and Driftwood Avenue, east of Jane Street.

Police said a man was shot after suspects fired at a home.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

The suspects fled the scene in a car, police said, but no descriptions have been released.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police were called a short distance away, in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, for reports of the sound of gunshots.

Police said they did not locate any victims but found several shell casings in a plaza and on the roadway.

It is not known if the incidents are connected.