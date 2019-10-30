One dead, two seriously injured after separate collisions in Scarborough
A man has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
It happened at Howden Road, near Lawrence Avenue East and Birchmount Road.
Police said an officer performed life-saving measures on the victim.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.
A woman has been seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in the area of McNicoll Avenue and McCowan Road.
Paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious head injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
A third pedestrian was struck on Ellesmere Road and Orton Park Road.
Paramedics said they took a woman to a hospital in serious condition.
The vehicle remained on scene, police said.