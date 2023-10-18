One person has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing at a Scarborough high school on Wednesday.

Toronto police said officers were called to Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute, located near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East, at around noon for a report of a stabbing involving a student.

Investigators confirmed that one person was stabbed in the hand and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to hospital for treatment, paramedics told CP24.

Police would not confirm if the incident occurred inside or outside the school. They also would not say if a student was injured in the stabbing.