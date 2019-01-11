

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One man is in police custody and investigators have identified a second suspect in a brazen early morning shootout that occurred on a residential street in East York last week.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, police say a male approached two Nissan Altima sedans parked in the Walpole and Greenwood avenuesarea and began shooting at the occupants inside.

Theoccupants of the vehicles then returned fire and the male on the street retreated down Walpole Avenue, with shots continuing to be fired on both sides.

A man in his 20s who was inside one of the vehicles was struck several times, suffering at least one wound to the head. He was dropped off at a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The male on foot and both vehicles fled the scene before police arrived.

Police located shell casings and bullet holes at the scene indicating at least two guns were fired.

A resident nearby told CP24 later that morning that he heard rapid bangs that sounded like someone striking an old metal garbage can, followed by deeper thuds that sounded like banging on a wood log.

Four other parked vehicles were struck by gunfire, as well as at least one of the townhomes on the block.

A shattered side mirror from one of the suspect vehicles was later found by investigators.

The shooting took place outside a low-rise Toronto Community Housing complex.

That complex was also the site of another high-profile shooting back in 2014, which claimed the life of 21-year-old Douglas Parker. Three other people were also wounded in the 2014 shooting.

On Friday, police said a 25-year-old man they identified as Steven Karapetrov of Toronto was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He was charged with pointing a firearm, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, discharge a firearm with intent and four other offences.

He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Jan. 22.

A second man, identified Friday as 27-year-old Benvolio Valenski of Ajax, is wanted for multiple offences including attempted murder.

His image was released to the public on Friday.

Investigators say Valenski should be considered “violent, armed and dangerous,” and anyone who locates him should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call 55 Division at 416-808-5500.