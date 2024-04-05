One man dead after daylight shooting in Brampton: police
Published Friday, April 5, 2024 9:08AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 5, 2024 9:08AM EDT
One man is dead after a shooting in Brampton on Friday morning, Peel police say.
The incident occurred on Sudeley Lane, near Mississauga and Mayfield roads, at around 8:30 a.m.
Police said one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and was subsequently pronounced dead.
The suspect or suspects, police said, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.
More to come…