A man is dead following a shooting in Mississauga and police say one person is in custody.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to a park area near Brass Winds Place, in the area of Mavis Road and Highway 401, shortly after 11 a.m.

Paramedics also attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An adult male is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting, Peel police said.

No other details have been released so far.