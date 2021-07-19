A man has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at Polson Pier.

Toronto Police were called to Polson and Cherry streets shortly after 9 p.m. after the pedestrian was struck.

One person was found without vital signs at the scene, police said. Toronto Paramedic Services later confirmed that he had been pronounced dead.

One other person is being assessed for injuries, paramedics said.

Toronto police said there were reports of a dispute just before the man was struck and that he may have been hit intentionally.

The vehicle is described as a truck having a matte military green wrap and the driver is described as a white male in his late 20s, standing around five-foot-10 with a slim build, wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.