One man is dead following a shooting in a restaurant parking lot in Scarborough late Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the Boston Pizza parking lot on Cinemart Drive, located near Morningside and Sheppard avenues, at around 11:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene and he was transported to a trauma centre for treatment but later died.

The victim, police say, is believed to be in his 40s.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on Thursday morning, Const. Laura Brabant said the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

"We are looking to speak to any witnesses that were in that area at the time last night who have dash cam footage or who may have witnessed the shooting," she said.

"It is a plaza with a couple of businesses in the area so we will have officers that will be canvassing the area for video surveillance from those establishments but we also rely heavily on the public to assist us in our investigations."

Brabant could not confirm if the restaurant was open at the time but Boston Pizza's website says the Cinemart Drive location is open until midnight.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Ashley Legassic