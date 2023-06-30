One man dead after stabbing in Scarborough: Toronto police
In this file photo, police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share:
Published Friday, June 30, 2023 2:25PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 30, 2023 2:25PM EDT
One man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East for a reported stabbing shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Paramedics transported a man from the scene with life-threatening injuries and according to police, he died in hospital a short time later.
The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating.