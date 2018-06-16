

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a double stabbing at a bar in Scarborough’s Cliffcrest neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

It happened at an establishment on St. Clair Avenue near Midland Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

The two victims were found outside the bar with stab wounds and were both rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

One of those victims was then pronounced dead in hospital sometime overnight.

Paramedics say that the victims are men in their 20s and 30s, though it is not clear which one of those parties is the deceased individual.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this point.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

St. Clair Avenue has been completely closed from Chine Drive to Midland Avenue as a result of the investigation.