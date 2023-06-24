One person arrested after stabbing at Allan Gardens
Published Saturday, June 24, 2023 7:28PM EDT
One person has been arrested after another person was stabbed at Allan Gardens on Saturday evening.
Toronto police said two people were reportedly fighting at the downtown park, and one had been stabbed in the face.
The male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, police said a male suspect was taken into custody at the scene.