A Hamilton resident is receiving treatment after being exposed to a bat with rabies, health officials say.

In a news release, the city said that Hamilton Public Health Services received confirmation of its first positive rabid bat in about a year. The last confirmation was in August 2023.

"This serves as a reminder to stay away from bats and other animals that can carry rabies such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, as well as stray or unknown cats and dogs," the city said in its release.

Rabies is a potentially fatal virus which affects mammals. It is most commonly spread by wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats through a bite by an infected animal.

Hamilton is currently seeing an outbreak of rabies, mainly in raccoons and skunks, the city said. Some 330 animals have tested positive for rabies since December 2015. That includes 215 raccoons, 112 skunks, one fox and two stray cats.

In addition, the city has seen 20 positive tests in bats since 2015, including seven last year.

Toronto and York Region have also seen confirmed rabies cases in bats in recent months.

Officials are advising people to avoid contact with wild animals, noting that rabies can make them behave aggressively or appear sick, scared or friendly.

People are also being advised to "bat proof" their homes, not keep wild animals as pets, and to report any animals that are behaving strangely to the city.

Cats and dogs can also be vaccinated against the disease.

"If you are bitten by an animal, or had direct contact with an animal’s saliva, wash the wound with soap and water, seek medical attention immediately or call Public Health Services at 905-546-2489," the city said.