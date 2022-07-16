One person has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Brampton.

Officers were called to the area of Castlemore Road and McVean Drive at around 9:40 p.m.

One adult was subsequently transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries, Peel Regional Police said. Police did not provide any information about the age or gender of the victim.

There’s no information so far about suspects so far.

Castlemore Road has been closed down in both directions in the area as police investigate.