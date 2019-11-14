One person critically injured after two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Pickering
Police have closed the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 near Whites Road following a two-vehicle collision. (MTO)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:36PM EST
One person has been critically injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Pickering.
Emergency crews were called to the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Whites Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schimdt said a transport truck and a van were involved in the collision.
He said the driver of the transport truck suffered critical injuries and was reportedly without vital signs
The driver was taken to hospital.
Schimdt said the two occupants of the van did not sustain any serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 between Whites and Brock roads.