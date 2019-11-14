

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been critically injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Pickering.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Whites Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schimdt said a transport truck and a van were involved in the collision.

He said the driver of the transport truck suffered critical injuries and was reportedly without vital signs

The driver was taken to hospital.

Schimdt said the two occupants of the van did not sustain any serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 between Whites and Brock roads.