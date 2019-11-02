

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person who was critically injured in a stabbing at a Halloween party in the Annex on Thursday has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to 22 Madison Avenue, north of Bloor Street West at 11:47 p.m. on Oct. 31 for a report of three people stabbed at a house party.

It is alleged two suspects became angry after being denied entry to the private Halloween party.

They both forced their way in, slashing and stabbing people inside, and then outside as they were leaving, police said.

Officers arrived at the party to find three people suffering from stab wounds. A further search of the area led them to locate two other victims suffering from minor injuries.

One of the victims, who made his way to hospital with life-threatening injuries, died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday night, police said.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody by 12:44 a.m. A second suspect was taken into custody some time later.

Jacob Alves, 19, of no fixed address and a 15-year-old girl from Richmond Hill have each been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and attempted murder.

The female suspect cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.