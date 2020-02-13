

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a two-alarm fire broke out at a downtown highrise on Thursday night.

Toronto Fire crews were called to a building at Sherbourne Street, north of Queen Street, just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a mattress fire inside a unit.

When firefighters arrived, they located a working fire at a suite on the 14th floor.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters that crews made a quick entry into the unit and began a search and rescue.

Pegg said one occupant was located and was immediately brought down. The person was without vital signs and was rushed to a hospital via an emergency run.

Crews were able to put out the blaze and contained it in the suite of origin, Pegg said.

Tenants of the building have been allowed back into the building after it was deemed safe.

Pegg said there would be an investigation into the origin and circumstances. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.