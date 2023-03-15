One person dead after being hit by tow truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2023 3:45PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 15, 2023 4:19PM EDT
One person is dead after a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday afternoon.
York Regional Police said the industrial accident happened at a business on Highway 48 north of Cherry Street before 1 p.m.
An employee of a towing business was struck by a tow truck, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police said the Ministry of Labour had been notified.