One person has died after being struck by a vehicle at a busy downtown Toronto intersection.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West in Chinatown after a pedestrian was struck at around 11:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Police initially said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries. A short time later they said the person had died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Reports from the scene suggest a TTC vehicle may have been involved, but the TTC has not commented so far.

No other details about the incident have been released so far.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the fatal incident. There is no word on how long the closure will last.