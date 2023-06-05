One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on Highway 427 on Monday morning.

The collision happened at around 10 a.m. on Highway 427 near Highway 407 in Woodbridge.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the victim, a 27-year-old Toronto man, was in a vehicle that “broke down in a live lane of traffic.”

He then exited his vehicle and was subsequently struck by another vehicle.

The northbound lanes of Highway 427 were closed at Highway 407 for most of the day but reopened just before 5 p.m.