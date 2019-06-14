One person dead after collision in Caledon
Police tape is shown in a file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 8:57AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2019 8:58AM EDT
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Caledon on Friday morning.
It happened on King Street near Torbram Road at around 10 a.m.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear.
Ontario Provincial Police say that King Street is currently closed between Airport and Torbram roads.