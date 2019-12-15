One person dead after Downsview shooting
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 15, 2019 6:32AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 15, 2019 6:42AM EST
One person was pronounced dead after they were found with gunshot wounds inside a car in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood overnight.
Police and paramedics were initially dispatched to the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 1 a.m. for a medical distress call.
Once on scene, they located the victim inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on scene.
Homicide detectives are now investigating.