One person is dead and two others were injured after multiple vehicles collided in rural Halton Region on Thursday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Ninth Line and Steeles Avenue at 12:37 p.m. for a serious crash involving as many as three vehicles.

They arrived to find one person dead at the scene, and two other people suffering from injuries.

Both patients were rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital.

Police said everyone injured or killed in the crash are adults.

Steeles Avenue was closed between Eighth and Tenth lines to allow for collision reconstruction.