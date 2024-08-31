One person has been pronounced dead following a shooting in the Oakridge area in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Danforth and Warden avenues around 11:25 p.m. after gunshots were reported in the area.

Police said they found a male shooting victim in front of a home. Officers tried to resuscitate the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect or suspects may have fled in a dark SUV. No detailed suspect description has been provided so far.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to reach out to investigators.