One person dead after Oakridge shooting
Emergency crews respond to a fatal shooting in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues Friday, August 30, 2024.
Published Saturday, August 31, 2024 6:47AM EDT
One person has been pronounced dead following a shooting in the Oakridge area in Scarborough.
Police were called to the area of Danforth and Warden avenues around 11:25 p.m. after gunshots were reported in the area.
Police said they found a male shooting victim in front of a home. Officers tried to resuscitate the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the suspect or suspects may have fled in a dark SUV. No detailed suspect description has been provided so far.
Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to reach out to investigators.