Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a male victim was fatally shot in Rexdale overnight.

It happened outside an apartment building on Bergamot Avenue, in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.

Toronto police said that at 11:37 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a low-rise apartment building where they subsequently found a male shooting victim outside.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they assessed one male patient at the scene, but did not transport anyone to hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no immediate information about suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.