One person is dead after a shooting in Brampton Thursday evening.

Peel police said they responded to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, northeast of Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West, shortly after 7 p.m.

Police located a male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police said they did not have suspect information.